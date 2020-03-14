Ride for Evelyn: Owner of Bear’s Bar and fellow bikers travel from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to Muddy Creek Road

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Amid all the community events and gatherings in honor of Evelyn Mae Boswell, a batch of bikers banded together to honor the Tri-Cities toddler whose remains were positively identified Wednesday.

The bunch traveled from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office — where law enforcement remains working around the clock to determine what happened to Evelyn — to the Muddy Creek Road block at which her remains were discovered last week.

News Channel 11 spoke to the owner of Bear’s Bar, Mike Ware, who said Evelyn’s case hits too close to home.

“When something this tragic happens to a little girl, it’s our mission to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Ware said. “We’re here generating some revenue; Casa for Kids and Bikers Against Child Abuse are here today. These are great organizations that help prevent this sort of stuff from happening to children.”

A fellow biker added that despite the tough biker appearance and stereotype, harm to youngsters will never be necessary nor acceptable.

At the end of their route, bikers met up at Bear’s Bar, where meal tickets were sold, and the funds were donated to Casa for Kids and Bikers Against Child Abuse.

This isn’t the first time community members have joined to honor Evelyn.

