Private investigators share thoughts on Evelyn Boswell case

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two private investigators who helped in a recent missing persons case shared their thoughts on the active AMBER alert involving missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Chris and Trudy Colbaugh volunteered to help in the Luc Vance search back in November.

They said there are many differences between Evelyn’s case and the search for Vance.

“It’s an odd case because there’s so many twists and really the only people that know what’s going on are the immediate family, and maybe the police and the FBI,” said Chris Colbaugh.

Last fall, both Chris and Trudy helped find the body of Vance after weeks of searching in Unicoi County.

“That case is so different from that case because everybody was open, everybody was willing to give information, everybody was working toward the same goal and everybody was searching,” said Chris.

As private investigators, they say they are closely following the search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Chris said a number of things have stood out and noted how family cooperation was very hands on during the Vance case.

“All the information seems to be questionable or vague or contradictory and it’s hard to develop a plan when you don’t have good information to go off of,” he said.

Tuesday, Megan Boswell, the mother of missing Evelyn, told News Channel 11 in a Facebook message that she was pregnant and could not take a polygraph test because she is pregnant.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, more than 500 tips have been called in and none have turned up any good leads. The TBI also tweeted there has been no credible sightings of Evelyn.

“You’re always going to have a lot of people giving their opinions and their thoughts which are not necessarily facts, but as bad as that is,” said Chris Colbaugh, “it only takes that one clue to maybe break the case.”

Both Chris and Trudy’s prayers go out to the investigators and child involved.

“I just feel everybody’s heart is wanting to know that that little girl Evelyn is safe,” said Trudy Colbaugh.

Both Chris and Trudy also said if authorities ever needed them, they would be glad to try to help.