BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A prayer vigil for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell is planned for Tuesday at a church in Blountville.

The vigil will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the Blountville United Methodist Church, according to the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department.

An AMBER Alert remains active for Evelyn.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

