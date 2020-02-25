Petition asks Tenn. lawmakers to pass ‘Evelyn’s Law’ requiring missing children be reported within 24-72 hours

Breaking News
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A petition on Change.org addressed to the Tennessee State Senate is calling on state legislators to make waiting too long to report a missing child illegal.

The petition for “Evelyn’s Law” has reached more than 11,000 online signatures as of Tuesday morning.

The petition comes in response to Evelyn Mae Boswell being reported missing on February 18, 2020, despite being last seen in December.

The petition claims the time between the disappearance and the time of reporting have caused major issues.

Petitioners are proposing “Evelyn’s Law,” which would make it illegal to wait longer than 72 hours to report a child as missing.

The petition is seeking 15,000 signatures.

You can view the petition by clicking here.

