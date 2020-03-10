‘Our focus has always been Evelyn…’: Evelyn Boswell’s father and his family release statement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Days after authorities found remains believed to be missing toddler Evelyn Boswell, we are hearing from her father, Ethan Perry and his family, for the first time.

You can read the full statement below:

“While we continue to ask for privacy as we grieve this terrible tragedy. It has come to our attention there are various unauthorized fundraising efforts on Evelyn’s and our family’s behalf in regards to Evelyn. Also, there are those on social media claiming to speak for our family, these claims are false. Our focus has always been Evelyn and now on the investigation and bringing all of those responsible to justice. We have complete faith and confidence in law enforcement to do just that. We ask you all again to please respect our privacy. At the same time, we would also like to thank the public for their outpouring of love for Evelyn and law enforcement for their incredible dedication to this case. When and if the appropriate time comes for statements, fundraisers etc. It will come from our family and be relayed to, and confirmed by trusted media and or the authorities. Thank you again.” Stephen Pappas, Perry Family Spokesperson

Stephen Pappas is engaged to Ethan Perry’s mother, Amanda.

Pappas said Ethan and his mom want people to be cautious of fundraisers and to respect their privacy as they grieve.