News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck talks about the Evelyn Boswell case on Court TV

(WJHL) – News Channel 11 reporter Kaylyn Kluck discussed the Evelyn Boswell case on Court TV on Wednesday night.

In a live interview with Court TV lead anchor Vinnie Politan, Kluck spoke on the early days of the Evelyn Boswell AMBER Alert, and what details have been revealed so far about her death.

The body of the 15-month-old toddler was found in March 2020. A year later, Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell remains in the Sullivan County Jail on 19 charges, including two counts of felony murder related to Evelyn’s death.

In January, prosecutors announced they would seek life imprisonment without parole against Megan. Her next court date is set for May 14.

