News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck discusses the Evelyn Boswell case on Court TV

(WJHL) – News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck appeared live on Court TV on Monday night, discussing the latest developments in the Evelyn Boswell murder case.

Anchor Vinnie Politan asked Kaylyn about Megan Boswell’s latest court appearance, where prosecutors announced they would seek life imprisonment without parole against the Sullivan County mother.

Megan Boswell faces several charges, including two counts of felony murder in connection with the death of her daughter, Evelyn. She has pled not guilty to all her charges.

Megan’s next court date is set for May 14th.