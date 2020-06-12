More than 6,000 sign online petition to build ‘Evelyn Mae Boswell’s Playground’ in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 6,000 people have signed an online petition to build a playground in memory of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell.

According to the “Evelyn Mae Boswell’s Playground” petition on Change.org, the playground would be built in Blountville.

Creator Diane Green Barnett addressed the petition Sullivan County leaders.

The petition has a goal of 7,500 signatures.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, 6,011 people had signed it.

The petition asks that the playground include activities for any child 3 months or older and feature a handicap-inclusive area.

A specific location for the playground was not given in the petition.

Evelyn was the subject of an AMBER Alert in February and a subsequent search that led investigators to multiple states chasing leads.

Evelyn’s remains were found in March on the property of a family member in Blountville.

