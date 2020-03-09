Memorial for Evelyn Boswell to end Friday, plan to donate items

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – People from across our region have come to Sullivan County to leave stuffed animals, candles, balloons and more at a memorial for toddler Evelyn Boswell, whose remains were believed to have been found at a home on Muddy Creek Road on Friday.

Organizers of the memorial told News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun on Monday afternoon that the memorial will remain at a shed behind Living by Faith Freewill Baptist until Friday.

Dozens of people near and far are still visiting the memorial set for Evelyn Boswell and dropping off stuffed animals today. Families from Abingdon, VA and the Knoxville area are here to pay their respects for Evelyn. #JusticeForEvelyn @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/XZrzJ5yWJR — Pheben Kassahun (@PKassahunTV) March 9, 2020

The Dugger Family, based out of Jonesborough, have been dropping off pink ribbons for people to take and show their support for baby Evelyn. #JusticeForEvelyn #EvelynBoswell @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/mIczCMZyKE — Pheben Kassahun (@PKassahunTV) March 9, 2020

The church is down the street from where the remains were found on Friday.

The memorial had originally been placed closer to the home, but a neighbor asked that the memorial be moved from the tree where it had started after it expanded onto his property.

Organizers also said the items that have been left at the memorial will be donated.

Organizers were covering the memorial and the ground underneath with a tarp on Monday in anticipation of rain on Tuesday.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, appeared in Sullivan County court on Monday. Her bond was increased from $25,000 to $150,000.

