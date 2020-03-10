Megan Boswell’s attorney tells News Channel 11 he is watching hours of recorded interviews between Megan and investigators

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Brad Sproles, the court-appointed attorney for Megan Boswell, spoke with News Channel 11 off-camera Tuesday morning.

According to Sproles, he is currently watching videos of Boswell’s interviews with investigators at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

He told News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck that he has only started to watch what he believes is about 20 hours of video interviews Megan Boswell has done with investigators. He also said that so far, he has only watched what he believes is her initial interview, where Boswell reportedly gave the false statements that led to her current charge.

Sproles said he is especially interested in watching the interview where Boswell gave ‘inculpatory’ statements to investigators and he believes this will be in the last interview she gave.

SEE ALSO: TBI Agent says exact clothing Megan Boswell described was found on child’s body

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.