BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The attorney for Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter, has filed a motion asking the court to let him withdraw as her counsel.

Brad Sproles, Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, filed the motion on Wednesday claiming that “the attorney client relationship has deteriorated to the point that counsel is unable to effectively and zealously represent the Defendant in this matter,” according to court records.

“Despite the efforts of counsel and the Defendant to rehabilitate the same, the attorney client relationship is not salvageable,” Sproles said in his motion. “Therefore, counsel respectfully requests that he be relieved from further representation of the Defendant, and that the Court appoint her suitable counsel to continue in her defense.”

Sproles is also requesting to stay on the case temporarily in a pro bono status in order to help Boswell’s new attorney with the transfer and organization of case materials.

Last month, the judge over the case denied a request by Boswell to part ways with Sproles.

Boswell is facing felony murder and other charges related to the death of her daughter Evelyn Boswell, whose remains were found on a family member’s property in March 2020.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday morning to consider Sproles’ motion. If the motion is granted, it would likely push back the February trial date.

For complete coverage of Megan Boswell’s case, click here.