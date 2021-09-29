Megan Boswell will appear in court Thursday. Here’s what to expect

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County authorities recovered the body of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell from a shed on a family member’s property nearly a year and a half ago.

Following the discovery, Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, was indicted on multiple charges — including felony murder. She has remained in jail while facing those charges. Boswell is set to appear in court again Thursday.

Boswell’s previous court appearance in May did not add or change any of the 19 charges she faces, but state prosecutors and investigators did mention two pieces of forensic evidence that were awaiting analysis from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., and Boswell’s attorney had previously told News Channel 11 that he could possibly still file additional motions. He said if the case against Boswell advances to trial, he would not expect a trial date before 2022.

The details surrounding the two pieces of forensic evidence have yet to be disclosed.

Evelyn’s Disappearance

On Feb. 19 around 4 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office sent a release regarding a missing child investigation, citing that “a child had not been seen by certain family members in approximately two months.”

That same day, just before 8 p.m., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for Evelyn.

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County.



If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/wL3cKkswsh — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020

The Search

On Feb. 21, 2021, the TBI released information about a car and license plate they were looking for in connection with the AMBER Alert case.

This led to the arrest of William McCloud and Angela Boswell — Megan’s mother — on unrelated charges in North Carolina.

Also on Feb. 21, Tommy Boswell Sr. — Evelyn’s maternal grandfather — told News Channel 11 he had not seen Evelyn since Thanksgiving 2019 and announced that he and his son Tommy Boswell Jr. would each put up $10,000 for her safe return.

Angela Boswell was extradited back to Tennessee on Feb. 24 — the same day Megan Boswell spoke with News Channel 11 on-camera.

Authorities both in Tennessee and North Carolina spent the upcoming days searching ponds and other areas, all of which turned inconclusive until March 7, when investigators found remains that were later confirmed to be those of Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Her remains were found on a family member’s property on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.

Megan Boswell’s Arrest

Megan Boswell was first arrested on Feb. 25 on one count of false reports, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan was later charged with 11 counts of false reports. The sheriff’s office

Later in August 2020, a grand jury indicted Megan Boswell on 19 charges, including two counts of felony murder.

State prosecutors announced last January that they are seeking life imprisonment without parole for Megan Boswell, who has remained in the Sullivan County Jail, where she awaits her upcoming hearing on Sept. 30.

Viewers can watch that LIVE on WJHL.com.