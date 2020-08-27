LIVE NOW /
Megan Boswell to be arraigned in court Friday morning

Justice for Evelyn

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Megan Nicole Boswell (Photo: TBI)

(WJHL)- A Sullivan County mother recently indicted on several charges related to the death of her infant daughter is set to be arraigned in court Friday morning.

According to a release, Boswell will be arraigned in Sullivan County Criminal Court via video.

A grand jury indicted Boswell on August 19th on two counts of felony murder and 17 other counts, including abuse of a corpse and aggravated child neglect.

The remains of Evelyn Boswell, 15-months-old, were found on a family member’s property near Blountville on March 6.

Boswell’s bond is currently set at $1 million.

News Channel 11 will carry Megan Boswell’s arraignment on WJHL.com and our WJHL Facebook page.

