Megan Boswell to appear in court over video Friday morning

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday morning, the mother of the Sullivan County toddler that was the subject of an AMBER Alert and later found dead will appear before a judge over video.

In May, a grand jury indicted Megan Boswell on 11 counts of false report in the disappearance of the toddler.

Authorities said her inaccurate and conflicting statements had impeded the investigation.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy claimed in a press conference during the search for Evelyn that Megan told a different story every time she was interviewed.

Evelyn’s remains were found in early March at a property in Blountville belonging to her family.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says they have a person of interest in her death investigation, but no one has been charged in Evelyn’s death at this time.

News Channel 11 will stream Megan’s court appearance Friday, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

News Channel 11 will stream Megan's court appearance Friday, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

