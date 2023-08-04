Megan Boswell’s trial date has been pushed back to February 2023. (Photo: WJHL)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County mother charged with murdering her toddler daughter, is set to appear in court on Friday at 9 a.m.

Boswell faces more than a dozen charges, including two counts of felony murder, in connection to the death of her daughter, Evelyn Boswell, who was reportedly last seen alive by family members in late 2019.

On April 21, Judge James Goodwin denied a request by Boswell’s legal team for her to wear civilian clothes.

In a September 2022 hearing, Goodwin denied Boswell’s request for a new attorney citing a “difference of opinions” with her court-appointed attorney, Brad Sproles. In that same appearance, a pathologist testified that Evelyn died of asphyxiation.

The trial is set to begin in February 2025.

Boswell’s appearance will be streamed right here, on WJHL.com.