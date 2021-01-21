Megan Boswell due in court Friday for announcement hearing

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The mother of deceased Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell will appear in court for an announcement hearing Friday.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, has been charged with two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and other charges.

She has pleaded not guilty to all 19 of the charges she faces.

Last month, District Attorney General Barry Staubus asked the court for more time to announce plans for enhanced punishment regarding Boswell’s charges.

