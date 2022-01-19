Megan Boswell court hearing set for Friday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the mother of deceased Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell, is scheduled for a court hearing later this week.

Boswell is facing multiple charges related to her child’s death, including two counts of felony murder.

She is expected to appear by video in Sullivan County Criminal Court for a status hearing Friday. The hearing was originally scheduled for December, but it was delayed.

A trial date has been set for Sept. 26.

Evelyn Boswell’s body was found on a family member’s property in March of 2020, about two weeks after an AMBER Alert was issued for her disappearance.