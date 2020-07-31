Megan Boswell court appearance reset after prosecutors cite ‘another matter’ for grand jury

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mother of the deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell briefly appeared in Sullivan County court over video on Friday morning.

Megan Boswell’s hearing date was rescheduled for Friday, August 28 at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors told Judge James Goodwin that they wished to bring another matter to the grand jury regarding her case.

Prosecutors said they wished to move the hearing to a time after August 19.

Megan’s attorney Brad Sproles asked for a date of August 28, saying that if Megan had been convicted of the charges she’s facing, she would have already been close to being eligible for release.

Megan was arrested in February and was indicted on 11 counts of false reports by a grand jury in May.

No one has been charged yet with anything related to the death of Evelyn Boswell.

