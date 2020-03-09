Judge increases Megan Boswell’s bond to $150,000

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Megan Boswell appeared in court on Monday morning for the first time since authorities discovered what they believed to be Evelyn Boswell’s on her father’s property in Blountville.

Judge James Goodwin increased Megan’s bond to $150,000 during the hearing in Sullivan County court. It had previously been set at $25,000. She is charged with giving false reports.

She had originally been scheduled to appear on May 8.

Brad Sproles was officially appointed as Megan’s attorney on Monday.

TBI special agent Brian Fraley testified in court that when he interviewed Megan Boswell, she made several false statements, which he said cost investigators time during the investigation.

Fraley said a body of a child approximately one year to one-and-a-half years old was found during a search at a home in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road belonging to Megan’s father, brother and grandmother.

Investigators found clothing matching the description of the clothes Evelyn was last seen in, as well as other child’s clothing, toys and diapers.

Fraley said Megan did not have a permanent residence, based on conversations with her.

While testifying, Fraley said that Megan had made an out of state trip to Texas in the fall of 2019, and trips had also been made to the Knoxville and Gatlinburg areas.

Fraley said to his knowledge, Megan had made no trips out of the state since the investigation into Evelyn’s disappearance began. He also said she has no criminal history.

Judge Goodwin and the court expressed concern over Megan’s ties in Texas and the false statements she made in regards to Evelyn’s death.

After expressing his concern, Judge Goodwin increased Megan’s bond to $150,000.

Megan’s case is expected to be bound over to a grand jury in April. District Attorney Barry Staubus said he expects that by that time she will face additional charges.

Megan’s attorney Brad Sproles told News Channel 11 that he broke the news to Megan and she was “obviously upset at the news. Autopsy results are still pending.

Memorials along Muddy Creek Road and at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were set up by the community over the weekend.

