BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday.

Megan Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, Brad Sproles, filed a motion on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to withdraw from the case, claiming that the attorney-client relationship has “deteriorated to the point that counsel is unable to effectively and zealously represent the Defendant in this matter,” court records show.

Boswell’s new defense attorney is Gene Scott.

In September, the judge denied Boswell’s request to part ways with Sproles. If the judge allows Sproles’ motion, Boswell’s February 2023 trial will likely be pushed back again.

Boswell faces over a dozen charges, including two counts of felony murder, after authorities found the body of her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn Boswell, on a family member’s property. A medical examiner in September testified that foil had been obstructing Evelyn’s airway, and a blanket had been tightly wrapped around her head. The toddler reportedly died of asphyxiation.