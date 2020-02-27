Man arrested in Wilkes County, NC with Angela Boswell held on $10,000 bond with ankle monitor

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man arrested in Wilkes County, North Carolina with the grandmother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has been arraigned in court.

William McCloud, the boyfriend of Angela Boswell, was arrested on February 21 with Angela in Wilkes County after they were allegedly found in a stolen vehicle that authorities said was related to Evelyn’s disappearance.

Court documents say McCloud was driving the stolen BMW when authorities stopped the pair in Traphill, NC.

Court documents say the BMW belonged to Melissa Wood and has an estimated value of $4,500.

McCloud was extradited back to Tennessee with Angela and was arraigned by video in Sullivan County Sessions Court on Thursday morning.

McCloud was arraigned on a charge of theft of property over $2,500.

He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in Sullivan County with the condition that he wear an ankle monitor.

McCloud’s next court date has not been scheduled yet.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities in Wilkes County conducted a search for Evelyn at a pond near land owned by McCloud’s grandmother. The search was deemed “inconclusive” by authorities.

Both Angela and Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, are also currently in jail.

Angela is expected to be in court in Kingsport on Thursday to be arraigned on her charge of violation of probation.

