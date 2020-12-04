Kaylyn Kluck discusses latest Boswell case developments on Court TV

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck appeared on Court TV to discuss Megan Boswell’s court appearance on Thursday.

Boswell is facing several charges, including felony murder, in connection with the death of her child, Evelyn Boswell, who would have turned two years old last month.

During Thursday’s court hearing, District Attorney General Barry Staubus asked the court for more time to announce plans for enhanced punishment regarding Boswell’s charges. The judge set Jan. 22 as the date for the state to announce if it will seek the death penalty.

You can watch Kaylyn’s full Court TV interview above.