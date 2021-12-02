Justice for Evelyn: Megan Boswell court appearance pushed to January 2022

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the mother of deceased 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, was originally set to appear in court Friday for a bond motion, but that date has been pushed back to Jan. 21 at 9 a.m., according to the Sullivan County Court Clerk.

The January appearance will entail Boswell’s attorney’s request to lower her bond, which is set at $1 million. Another request filed on Sept. 29 calls for two separate trials.

She remains in the Sullivan County Jail and faces 19 charges, including two counts of felony murder following the discovery of her daughter’s body on a relative’s property in Sullivan County after a months-long search.

Boswell last appeared in court in late September, when her trial date was set for Sept. 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.