Judge sets trial date for Megan Boswell, mother of deceased toddler Evelyn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After reviewing evidence for over a year, investigators gave the greenlight for Megan Boswell’s trial date at a court hearing on Thursday morning.

Boswell, the mother of deceased 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, is scheduled for her first trial date on Sept. 26, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

She will face 19 charges — two of which include felony murder of her daughter — at the trial.

One concern among prosecutors and officials included finding an impartial jury to serve throughout Boswell’s trial, as the case has gained attention worldwide.

Court officials also made note that the races in Bristol during that time of year could impact the acquisition of a jury.

“If we have to go someplace to get a jury, then the race won’t be a factor anymore,” Judge Jim Goodwin said. “Now, we can work backwards.”

District Attorney General Barry Staubus said that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will have the case’s forensic testing finished by November 2021.

Details regarding the forensic evidence, autopsy, cause of death and other factors remain sealed.

Officials set aside other dates in 2022 — a motion day on April 7 at 1:30 p.m. and a pre-trial motion day on July 28. Judge Goodwin also set a motion deadline and jury questionnaire deadline for March 1, 2022.

Goodwin set the deadline for a negotiated settlement on June 1, 2022. This will give Boswell the opportunity to change her plea. She has pled not guilty to all charges.

Boswell is scheduled to appear in court next for a bond motion on Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.