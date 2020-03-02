Judge keeps Megan Boswell’s bond at $25k, due back in court May 8

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, will remain in jail on a $25,000.

Megan Boswell’s attorney asked the court to reduce her bond to $10,000, but that request was denied by the judge in Bristol, Tennessee Monday afternoon.

There was a question during Monday’s hearing from the state about Megan Boswell’s address and that she provided the court with a different one than the address she was reportedly living at the time of the offense.

She is due back in criminal court in Blountville on May 8 at 9 a.m.

