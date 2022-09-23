BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter, attempted to part ways with her public-appointed defense attorney Brad Sproles during a court hearing on Friday, Sept. 23.

A News Channel 11 crew was in the courtroom when Boswell told Judge James Goodwin the request came due to “differences of opinion” — including which witnesses to use during the murder trial in February. Boswell said that she and Sproles also had a difficult time preparing for the hearing.

Boswell told Goodwin that she felt “uncomfortable” going forward to the trial with Sproles as her representation. She said the two have been at odds and had experienced difficulties preparing for Friday’s hearing, leading to doubt about their ability to work together at the trial.

Boswell is asking for a new attorney based on “differences of opinion.” pic.twitter.com/2oOT4QQUfB — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) September 23, 2022

“It’s not making sense to me,” said Goodwin. “Those are not valid reasons to fire a lawyer. If that’s it, then the request is denied.”

Goodwin said Sproles or any other attorney would be responsible for determining witnesses. Boswell said she and Sproles were disagreeing on forensic witnesses. Sproles himself said their ability to work together has suffered as the case has continued.

According to Sproles, Boswell’s decision to request a new attorney was based on preparations for Friday’s hearing regarding the admission of some photographs as evidence in the case.

After hearing from both Boswell and Sproles, Goodwin denied the request for a new attorney.

Photo: Brad Sproles sits next to Megan Boswell in a Sept. 23, 2022 court hearing (WJHL).

If Boswell had been allowed a different attorney, Goodwin said the process would have taken another year.

“At the end of the day, whether the lawyer agrees with whatever your decision is, he or she is bound to go forward — if it’s within the bounds of the law — if it’s legal,” said Goodwin.

Following Goodwin’s denial of the request, the hearing to determine the admission of the photos began. The state called both a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent and a forensic pathologist to the stand.

Boswell faces several charges, including two counts of felony murder, in the death of her daughter, Evelyn Boswell. Evelyn’s remains were found on a family member’s property in Blountville on March 6, 2020 after a statewide Amber Alert. By that time, Megan Boswell was already in police custody on charges of false reports.