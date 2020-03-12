Johnson City woman aiming to fill hundreds of baskets for foster children in memory of Evelyn Boswell

Amy Chapman is organizing Easter Baskets to give to foster children in memory of Evelyn Boswell.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Stacks of Easter baskets fill a corner of the Chapmans’ living room.

The baskets started growing over the weekend. Stuffed with toys and candy, Amy Chapman hopes to see them in the arms of foster children in a few weeks.

In each one, she sees baby Evelyn Boswell.

“Everybody has became so emotionally attached to (the case), myself included,” Chapman said. “When the news broke Friday night that they had found the remains, we went through every stage of grief in a matter of moments.”

The idea began with a visit to Evelyn’s memorial, where a mountain of stuffed animals stands testament to the hundreds of community members heartbroken over her death.

Chapman said she began thinking of how she could help other children in memory of the 15-month-old girl, whose body was discovered by authorities on Friday.

She put the word out on a Facebook group dedicated to Evelyn’s memory, and she said the messages started pouring in.

“From 10 o’clock (Saturday night) until 4 o’clock Sunday morning, my messager was blowing up,” she said.

“By Monday, we had 17 team leaders in place for each county. We had hundreds of people calling and saying, ‘I want to donate baskets, I want to donate everything that goes into them, I want to donate money to go get baskets.'”

While the masses cleared hand sanitizer from the shelves, Chapman scooped up all the cellophane and began wrapping dozens of Easter baskets destined for foster children around the region.

Her goal is to make about 900 baskets – one for each child in foster care in our region. She’s asking the community to help donate items for the basket, from baby wipes for infants to gift cards for teenagers.

“All our kids are going to be covered with this,” she said, adding, “If there’s a special-needs child, so if they have a gluten allergy, a peanut allergy, we’re going to have baskets set aside for that too.”

She said donations can range from books to toys and candy to monetary donations. Items and checks can be mailed to Amy Chapman C/O Evelyn’s Easter, 4205 Englewood Blvd, Johnson City, Tenn. 37601.



Dropboxes for items have also popped up at all H&R Block locations in the Tri-Cities. Additional dropoff locations include:

Liberty Tax

1391 Volunteer Parkway, #4

Bristol, Tenn. 37620

1391 Volunteer Parkway, #4 Bristol, Tenn. 37620 Jimbo’s One Stop and Deli

1151 Cummings St.

Abingdon, Va. 24211

1151 Cummings St. Abingdon, Va. 24211 Cute & Cuddle Pet Grooming

3061 Highway 126, suite 2

Blountville, Tenn. 37617

3061 Highway 126, suite 2 Blountville, Tenn. 37617 Baby Boomerang

305 W. Oakland Ave.

Johnson City, Tenn. 37601

305 W. Oakland Ave. Johnson City, Tenn. 37601 Still Waters Coffehouse

5049 Bobby Hicks Highway #104

Gray, Tenn. 37615

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport will help distribute the baskets April 3, and all items need to reach donation bins by March 30.

While the baskets are destined to brighten the faces of foster children, Chapman said working on the baskets have given a community stricken with grief time to mourn.

“It would be my hope and my prayer that the community can come together, we can get this, we can meet this goal,” she said. “Whether we have help from the community or we pull it out of our own pockets, it’s going to be done.

“By doing this, it signifies Easter, it signifies the death, burial and resurrection of Christ, and it signifies a new life. Evelyn now has a new life in heaven.”

Chapman said she will post updates to the Evelyn’s Easter Baskets Facebook page, and businesses interested in becoming a donation center can call her at 423-676-4462.