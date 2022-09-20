BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A hearing is scheduled for Friday in the case of Megan Boswell, who is accused of killing her 15-month-old child, Evelyn Boswell.

According to a court release, a hearing concerning the admissibility of photographs at Boswell’s trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Sullivan County Justice Center.

Her trial was originally scheduled to begin this month but was pushed back during a hearing in June.

Boswell faces multiple charges, including two counts of felony murder. She is also accused of lying to investigators about the whereabouts of her daughter whose remains were discovered on family property in March 2020.