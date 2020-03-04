First prayer vigil held in missing Evelyn Boswell’s hometown

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the eve of the third week of the nationwide AMBER Alert for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 Tuesday that there is no update in the investigation. While they continue to follow up on the more than 800 leads, those in her hometown gathered to pray for her safety and her return home.

“It is not national news, this is our child in our community,” this is our story, Evelyn Mae Boswell,” Dr. Clay Austin of First Baptist said.

Two weeks after 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell was reported missing, candles were lit at the First United Methodist Church in Blountville at the first vigil in her hometown.

“Everywhere I’ve been going in our community – restaurants and up and down the street – Evelyn’s missing is just on everybody’s heart,” Pastor Susan Arnold of Blountville United Methodist Church said.

The case is weighing heavily on the community and those investigating. More than 800 tips have been turned into investigators. Authorities said there has been no credible sign of the toddler since December 10 or 11.

“I wanted to join the community in prayer because I know prayer changes things and I felt like it was important that we united as a community to pray for her,” said Blountville resident Ashley Patton.

Those who attended the vigil on Tuesday were able to take a reminder of little Evelyn and their part in finding her.

“Each puzzle piece has been painted pink and it has an ‘E’ for Evelyn and we are going to talk about how we are joining together in a piece of this puzzle and surrounding everybody in prayer and how important that is,” Arnold said. “Those will go with people.”

These puzzle pieces handed out at Tuesday’s vigil serve as a reminder to the community in their part of bringing Evelyn home, whether it is by praying for her and investigators or simply spreading the word and being vigilant.

The reward fund to safely locate Evelyn reaching $71,300 on Monday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

