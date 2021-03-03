Evelyn Boswell’s Law moves forward in Tennessee General Assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bill that was introduced after the disappearance and death of Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell has cleared another legislative hurdle in the Tennessee General Assembly.

The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee recommended HB 384 for passage on Wednesday.

The legislation would enact “Evelyn Boswell’s Law,” which would require parents to report a missing child of 12 years or younger to police within 24 hours. Failure to do so would be a Class A misdemeanor.

Evelyn Boswell was reported missing before investigators eventually found her body on a family member’s property last year.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder, in connection with her daughter’s death.

The House bill will now head to the full House Criminal Justice Committee. The Senate version has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.