Evelyn Boswell’s Law continues to move through General Assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bill that would require parents to report a missing child within 24 hours continues to advance in the Tennessee General Assembly.

House Bill 384 would enact “Evelyn Boswell’s Law,” named after the Sullivan County toddler who was reported missing before investigators found her body on a family member’s property last year.

The legislation requires parents to report a missing child to law enforcement within 24 hours if the child is 12 years of age or younger. Failure to do so would be a Class A misdemeanor.

The House Criminal Justice Committee recommended the bill for passage on Wednesday. The Senate version of the bill is scheduled to be taken up by the Senate Judiciary Committee next Tuesday.

The bill is backed by Reps. John Crawford (R-Kingsport), Scotty Campbell (R-Mountain City), Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport), G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis), and Bruce Griffey (R-Paris). Its companion bill in the Senate is sponsored by Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol).