Evelyn Boswell: A timeline of events

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- It’s been nine months since the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell and almost a year since her last credible sighting.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel recounts the case leading up to what would have been Evelyn’s second birthday and what’s next in the pursuit of justice.

“This case is unlike anything I’ve ever been involved in,” said Sullivan Co. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy during the department’s initial press conference on February 23. “We have a child that’s not been seen by the parents or certain family members in almost two months and was just reported this week.”

On February 25, a week after her daughter was reported missing, Megan Boswell was arrested on one count of false reports.

“I just want her back… that’s all I want,” said Megan Boswell in a sit-down interview with News Channel 11 the night before the was arrested.

During a press conference the following day, Sherriff Cassidy said, “Every time we talk to her, her story changes… I’m serious when I say that – every single time.”

On March 6, two and a half weeks after the AMBER Alert was issued, investigators received a tip leading them to a Boswell family property on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.

“During the search, investigators found human remains believed to be those of a 15-month-old girl,” Sheriff Cassidy said in a press conference that night. An autopsy later confirmed that the remains were those of Evelyn’s.

In the months since, Megan Boswell has remained in jail. She was first arraigned, then indicted and charged with murder.

“The grand jury of Sullivan County returned a true bill, a presentment charging Megan Boswell with a total of 19 counts,” said Sullivan Co. District Attorney General Barry Staubus on August 19. “There were two counts of felony murder.”

Other charges include false reports, child abuse and neglect, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and failure to report a death.

“She didn’t deserve this,” said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch during a press conference regarding Boswell’s charges. “No child does and that’s why we will continue to work to pursue justice in this case.”

Megan Boswell is scheduled to appear in court on December 3 where the state will announce the punishment sought for her charges.