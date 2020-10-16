Court TV to interview Anslee Daniel regarding Evelyn Boswell case Friday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel will be discussing the case of Evelyn Boswell in front of a national audience on Friday night.

Court TV’s anchor will speak with Anslee from 8:30-8:45 p.m. regarding the murder of baby Evelyn and Megan Boswell’s court proceedings so far.

You can watch Anslee’s appearance on Court TV live on our website and on our Facebook page.

Baby Evelyn was the subject of an AMBER Alert issued by the TBI in February.

Her mother, Megan Boswell, was arrested on February 25 and charged with giving false reports to authorities regarding Evelyn.

Evelyn’s remains were found on the property of a family member in Blountville on March 6.

On August 19, it was announced that Megan had been indicted on 19 charges, including two counts of felony murder.

Megan has since pleaded not guilty to all charges and her attorney has filed for an appeal to change the venue of the trial.

