Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following a Friday morning court appearance.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her toddler daughter Evelyn Boswell, appeared in court on Friday morning.

Boswell’s attorney, Gene Scott, announced plans to file substantive motions in the case. He told News Channel 11 that he plans to file those motions in January but did not specify what exactly they would entail.

“I think [the motions] shed light on new issues in the case,” Scott told News Channel 11 after the hearing.

He said he plans to file the motions in January.

Boswell’s next appearance will be on March 28 at 1:30 p.m. for a motions hearing.

Boswell faces more than a dozen charges, including two counts of felony murder, in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, whose body was found on a family member’s property in March 2020 after she was reported missing.

The case has faced several delays, including a two year postponement of Boswell’s initially scheduled jury trial.

The delays were driven, in part, by changes in Boswell’s legal team. Scott was appointed to defend Boswell in Oct. 2022.

This morning, Scott told us he was still working through the case’s evidence to get up to speed.

“It’ll be a continual process probably up until the day we go to trial,” Scott said.

Sullivan County District Attorney General told News Channel 11 he expects the March hearing to reflect Scott’s progress with the “voluminous” evidence.

“Then counsel will have processed all information or most of the information we’ve given them, which will be the basis for their motions,” said Staubus.

Staubus said he thinks the case can stay on track for a 2025 trial.

“We’ve set it far enough out that even with the nature of the case and the amount of information that we’ve provided, that we should be in a place where we can start on time,” said Staubus.