Court documents reveal owner of stolen BMW in Evelyn Boswell disappearance

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Court documents from Wilkes County, North Carolina and Sullivan County have revealed new information about the owner of the gray BMW that was reported stolen then recovered after an AMBER Alert was issued for Evelyn Boswell.

According to an affidavit from the General Sessions Court of Sullivan County, Tennessee, the gray BMW was reported stolen by the owner, Melissa Wood, on February 20.

The affidavit says Wood had planned to sell the BMW to Megan Boswell, but no agreement of purchase was made and no money was exchanged when Megan’s mother, Angela Boswell, 47, reportedly stole it.

Court documents say Wood was unable to make contact with Angela Boswell.

Officials issued a BOLO for the BMW, saying the individuals traveling in it were suspected to have information regarding Evelyn’s disappearance.

The vehicle was spotted by deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office on February 21 in Elkin, N.C. It was later stopped in Traphill, N.C.

William McCloud, 33, was identified as the driver, and Angela Boswell was identified as the passenger.

Both McCloud and Angela Boswell were arrested and charged with theft of property over $2,500, and Angela Boswell was also arrested on a warrant for violation of probation.

Both were approved for extradition back to Sullivan County.