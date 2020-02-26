Court documents: Megan Boswell falsely told investigators Evelyn was with father at beginning of investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Court documents from Megan Boswell’s arraignment on Wednesday morning have revealed that she allegedly told the Department of Child Services that Evelyn Boswell was with her father when the investigation into Evelyn’s disappearance began.

Court documents say that when investigators spoke with Megan on February 18, she told them that Evelyn was with her father, Ethan Perry.

Megan told investigators she was supposed to meet Ethan on February 19 at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Ingles in Colonial Heights to exchange custody.

Further investigation revealed that Ethan, who is actively enlisted in the United States Army, is stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana and did not have Evelyn, according to the documents.

Investigators found that Megan had made false statements to law enforcement officers in response to a legitimate inquiry.

DCS investigators spoke with Megan at a home in the 200 block of Sandy Pointe Drive on February 18.

Megan was arraigned by video in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning and is scheduled to be back in court on March 2.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to give a press conference on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The press conference will be streamed on WJHL.com and aired on News Channel 11.