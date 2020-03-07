Community members set up vigils for baby Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Angel Trueblood and Lynda Hooker were only two of the many community members in Blountville who felt the blow Friday night when authorities announced they had found the remains they believe belong to 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Friday night, Trueblood and Hooker arranged a bag of stuffed animals around a tree on Muddy Creek Road, near where authorities say the remains were found.

The women also said they set up a small vigil in Evelyn’s honor at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Evelyn’s picture, surrounded by stuffed animals and candles, is perched outside the building where authorities spent just over two weeks investigating the AMBER Alert that was issued after she was reported missing.