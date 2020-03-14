Community members release pink, purple balloons days after remains identified as Evelyn Boswell

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Days after law enforcement discovered and identified remains as 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, community members have organized several vigils and memorials in remembrance of the Tri-Cities toddler.

Friday evening, a community in mourning gathered at the City Event Center to join hands in prayer, sing songs, and free pink and purple balloons into the sky to honor Evelyn.

The event’s organizer, Kristyn Paige, told News Channel 11 that Friday night’s balloon release served not only as a vigil for little Evelyn, but it gave community members an outlet and way to grieve.

“I know that there are a lot of people having problems getting over this and wanting to know what happened,” Paige said. “With this event, it provides us a way to be there for each other and gives us a way to walk hand-in-hand until we can get through it.”

Those who attended the balloon release lit a candle before freeing the balloons in remembrance of Evelyn.

According to Paige, the candle represented a flame she and other community members believe lives on.

“The candle we lit signifies the short life that Evelyn did have, and that will be placed at one of her memorials at the end of the evening,” Paige said. “It just signifies her and her little life and the fact that she will live on in heaven.”

Friday evening’s vigil was one of many that Tri-Cities community members have organized to honor and remember Evelyn Mae Boswell.

