BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The attorney for Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman charged with murdering her 15-month-old child Evelyn, said he was not surprised by testimony given during Thursday’s court hearing.

Two major items were discussed during the hearing: a jury questionnaire, which will factor into the court’s decision on whether the trial should be moved to another location, and attorney Brad Sproles’ request to split Boswell’s charges into two separate trials.

During the hearing, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent David Gratz testified that Boswell had told police a week and three days before Evelyn’s remains were discovered that she knew her child was dead. Evelyn’s remains were discovered on family property on March 6, 2020, two and a half weeks after an AMBER Alert was issued for the missing child.

“All of that was expected,” said Brad Sproles, Boswell’s attorney, regarding Gratz’s testimony. “The state, in this type of motion, the state has to present evidence that they intend to present in the trial so the judge has a good basis to make his determination whether it’s appropriate to try those separately or together. We were not surprised by anything that Agent Gratz testified to.”

Boswell faces multiple charges, including felony murder, aggravated child abuse, and false reports.

After Thursday’s hearing, Sproles explained why he wants the charges separated.

“It focuses on the multiple counts of filing a false report. We believe that those should be tried separately from the remaining counts in the indictment. We think that to have those tried at the same time creates a situation where a juror could possibly say, ‘Well, she may be guilty of crime X, Y, and Z, so therefore she has to be guilty of crimes A, B, and C,'” Sproles said. “We’re trying to make things as safe as possible to ensure that we have a fair determination of the proof.”

Judge Jim Goodwin said he would issue a written ruling on Sproles’ motion to separate the charges.

“I’m anxious to hear what the judge rules,” Sproles said. “He heard everything today, heard our arguments, and took the motion under advisement, so he said he would issue a written ruling on that, so I’m anxious to hear which way he decides.”