BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County judge on Monday pushed back the trial for a woman accused of killing her toddler and lying to investigators.

Megan Boswell appeared in Sullivan County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m., where her legal counsel, Brad Sproles, requested the trial get pushed back to February as fingerprints have been found on a “crucial” piece of evidence.

The nature of the evidence was not revealed. According to DA Barry Staubus, the delay in retrieving evidence is due to the time it takes to receive results from labs.

Judge Jim Goodwin reset the trial, originally scheduled for Sept. 26, to take place on Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. He noted that the trial could have been forced to keep its initial September date; however, this may have resulted in a retrial.

Goodwin set the next motion hearing for Sept. 23, which will entail all further motions other than the possible change of venue. That hearing has been set for Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Boswell remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $1 million bond; the court denied a request from the defense in January to lower it.

She was charged in 2020 for killing her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, whose remains were found on a family member’s property. Circumstances surrounding Evelyn’s death have not been revealed as prosecutors prepare for the trial.

News Channel 11 will be at the courthouse Monday morning with live coverage. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.