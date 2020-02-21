Ballad Health & CEO adding $30K to reward in search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at Ballad Health have said they will be adding to the reward in the search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, the infant at the center of an ongoing AMBER Alert.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said he will be donating $5,000 to the reward.

Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Hospital will also be donating $25,000. That brings Ballad’s total contribution to $30,000.

BREAKING: @BalladHealth and @NiswongerCHosp donate $25,000 to the reward for info. that leads to the safe return of Evalyn Boswell in Sullivan Co. Ballad CEO @alevine014 to donate $5000. Levine: “The whole region should lift them up. We need for them to be successful. “ — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) February 21, 2020

Just hours ago, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced he was donating $1,000 of his own money to aid in the search for Evelyn.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Mother of 15-month-old at center of AMBER Alert caught on camera leaving court

In a post on social media, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also said that Fuller Paving Group is contributing $2,000 to the reward.

If you wish to donate to the cause, call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-6064, and your information will be taken down.

PREVIOUS STORY: TBI releases description of vehicle related to search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell