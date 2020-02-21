Ballad Health & CEO adding $30K to reward in search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

Breaking News
by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at Ballad Health have said they will be adding to the reward in the search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, the infant at the center of an ongoing AMBER Alert.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said he will be donating $5,000 to the reward.

Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Hospital will also be donating $25,000. That brings Ballad’s total contribution to $30,000.

Just hours ago, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced he was donating $1,000 of his own money to aid in the search for Evelyn.

In a post on social media, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also said that Fuller Paving Group is contributing $2,000 to the reward.

If you wish to donate to the cause, call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-6064, and your information will be taken down.

