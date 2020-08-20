Attorney for Megan Boswell responds to murder indictment

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The attorney for Megan Boswell, the mother of toddler Evelyn Boswell who is facing murder and other charges in connection with her daughter’s death, said he has not recently spoken with his client who remains housed in the Sullivan County Jail.

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted Boswell on 19 counts, including two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, and 12 counts of giving false reports.

Shortly after officials announced the indictment during a press conference Wednesday evening, Boswell’s attorney told News Channel 11 that he has not recently spoken with his client due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have not been able to speak with her recently, there have been some COVID issues at the jail,” said attorney Brad Sproles. “So, we’re somewhat limited in our ability to talk to folks up there. But I’ve spoken with some of the sheriff’s officers and in the next few days they’re going to try to make arrangements maybe where I can talk with her by video.”

Megan Nicole Boswell (Photo: TBI)

Pointing to how long it took before a grand jury indicted Boswell on murder and other charges, Sproles said the case against his client may go on for quite a length of time.

“[Attorney] General Staubus announced that [Evelyn’s] body was found in March, and here we are toward the end of August just to get to the phase of having an indict. You can see how long that took,” Sproles said.

Now that there has been an indictment for Evelyn’s death, Sproles said the next step will be going through all the evidence with his client.

“I spoke with the district attorney after the press conference and they are going to work on providing us with the discovery for all the evidence so we can take a look at it, which we’ve not been able to at this point,” he said. “I’m sure that’s going to take a while, there’s volumes and volumes of evidence that they’ve had to go through.”

When asked if he was surprised by the indictment, Sproles replied: “I’d rather not answer that.”

Boswell is scheduled to appear in Sullivan County criminal court on Aug. 28. Her bond has been set at $1 million.

