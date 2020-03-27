Angela Boswell’s bond set at $50,000 after aggravated burglary arrest

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The grandmother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell was arraigned in Kingsport Sessions Court on Friday morning.

Angela Boswell’s bond was set at $50,000 on her charge of aggravated burglary.

Court officials said Boswell is scheduled to appear in court again on April 9, and it will most likely be an appearance through video due to the courts limiting in-person appearances during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Angela Boswell was arrested after she and a male suspect, identified as Larry Fields, allegedly entered a home and stole multiple firearms and tools.

Boswell was arrested Thursday afternoon and found with a small bag containing what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine and a counterfeit $50 bill.

Boswell was charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, the introduction of drugs into a penal facility and possession of counterfeit money.

Bond was only set for the aggravated burglary charge.

Earlier this week, Boswell and William McCloud were cited for shoplifting at a Kingsport Walmart and banned from all stores.

Fields not yet been found, but there is a warrant out for his arrest.