Angela Boswell’s ankle monitor tracks her every move

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The grandmother of the missing toddler at the center of an AMBER Alert is free on bond and as a condition to her release, was court-ordered to wear an ankle monitoring device.

“It’s my understanding that the conditions are just for monitoring only, she could have bond conditions but that would be between her and her bondsman, but as far as the ankle monitor, it is strictly monitoring,” said Captain Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Boswell was released from the Sullivan County jail Friday night with the condition that she wear the GPS ankle monitor. However, her monitor does not restrict where she can go but does track her every move.

“The GPS ankle monitor is, of course, tracking those persons by coordinates and those coordinates are uploaded when they ping from the GPS device to a server for whichever company it is that has that particular ankle monitor,” said Seabolt.

News Channel 11 reporter Kelly Grosfield went to Angela’s last listed address for comment on the case and her arrest but was unable to make contact. As far as how long she has to wear the monitor, that’s up to a judge.

“Obviously when you make bond, then you have a court appearance and the judge can decide then if it could be removed or whatever, but that’s up to the judge,” said Seabolt.

Investigators are continuing the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell and are continuing to gain more tips in the case.

“We have not stopped looking for any information and at this point, we aren’t ruling anyone out,” Seabolt said.

Angela Boswell is expected back in court on Wednesday, March 4th. During her court appearance, the judge could either rule the monitor be removed or keep it in place.

