This story is part of News Channel 11's coverage of 80th Santa Train.

(WJHL) – This year’s Santa Train has come and gone, but News Channel 11 wanted to document all that took place to make the event happen. Alongside an hour-long special documenting the train’s return, we’ve compiled a gallery of some of our favorite photos from Saturday.

A child waits on Santa and his helpers to throw a gift her way. (Photo/Ted Overbay, WJHL)

Santa throws a toy from his platform during the daytime. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

Volunteers are briefed on the day’s schedule and safety. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

IKEA bags are loaded to the brim with toys and gifts in forward cars then unloaded at each stop. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

Thousands of toys are packed away in totes. Logistics workers make sure Santa is provided a steady stream of gifts. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

Santa throws a toy from his platform in Marrowbone, Kentucky. The pitch-black stop is the first of the day. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

Children clung to adult shoulders as toys are thrown out. The added height means kids get a better view and more chances to catch a toy. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

Backpacks are offloaded in massive boxes, then taken to the rear of the train and given away. (Photo/Ben Gilliam,WJHL)

CSX crew members stood between excited crowds and the train. Larger toys were handed down to be passed out by CSX staff. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

An elderly woman raised her hand to catch Santa’s attention. When volunteers were switching out, she dropped her hand to save her strength. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

Early stops are the coldest, with frost forming on the train and breath fogging in the air. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)

A volunteer stands with boxes full of backpacks. Each stop is assigned a certain quantity. (Photo/Ben Gilliam, WJHL)