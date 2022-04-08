Swagtron All-Terrain Hoverboard review

Grown-ups like fun toys just as much as kids, and when adults are scoping out high-tech toys that offer hours of fun, hoverboards are one of the most compelling options. However, with dozens of hoverboards available, choosing the right one isn’t an easy task.

Swagtron claims its new hoverboard has all the bells and whistles you’re looking for. The Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Off-Road Bluetooth Hoverboard is an all-terrain model that promises an easy riding experience that doesn’t compromise on fun, considering it has LED lights that sync to the beat of your music. We wanted to see whether this was the best hoverboard on the market, so we decided to try it out. Here’s how it rolled during testing.

Testing the Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Off-Road Bluetooth Hoverboard

We tested the Swagtron Warrior XL Hoverboard with someone who enjoys other riding activities, including skateboarding, surfing, snowboarding and roller skating. They tested it for several weeks and took it across various terrain types, including grass, dirt, sand and pavement.

Our tester tried a hoverboard 5 years ago and wondered whether this new Swagtron offered a better riding experience. In particular, our tester wanted to see if the hoverboard was a better option for walking their dog, which has proven somewhat challenging on a skateboard.

What is the Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Off-Road Bluetooth Hoverboard?

The Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL is a Bluetooth hoverboard equipped with a LiFePo battery with 600 watts of power. It’s considered an off-road or all-terrain model given its 8-inch extra-large infinity wheels, which have deep treads to traverse various ground types. The Swagboard Warrior XL also has 30 music-synced lights, which means riders can enjoy their playlists as well as a matching light show.

Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Off-Road Bluetooth Hoverboard price and where to buy

The Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Hoverboard retails for $249.99 at Amazon.

How to use Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Off-Road Bluetooth Hoverboard

Setting up the Swagtron Warrior XL hoverboard was a straightforward process. We charged it for approximately 4 hours and read through the instruction manual, which detailed basic riding tips with a “How to Ride” diagram. The box also included a Color Me Poster with a QR code to scan and possibly win prizes from Swagtron. (We didn’t.)

As far as riding the hoverboard, there’s a modest learning curve. When you turn it on and step on it, the hoverboard jerks back and forth a couple of times to calibrate to your weight. After that, it’s ready to ride. We practiced riding the Swagtron Warrior XL on flat ground to acclimate ourselves to its handling, and eventually, we graduated to riding over sidewalk cracks and uneven terrain.

Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Off-Road Bluetooth Hoverboard benefits

The Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL is reasonably user-friendly with easy maneuvering. It offers a smooth ride on pavement and sidewalks, and it’s easy to use while we walk our dog. Overall, it’s enjoyable for casual use and traversing short distances such as to nearby stores or the skate park.

The hoverboard’s music-syncing capability is a high point. It adds another layer of fun to the device, and it’s perfect for hanging out at the skatepark and other outdoor gatherings. The feature eliminated the need to haul additional Bluetooth speakers, which meant we could travel light.

The Swagboard Warrior XL has a durable, waterproof body and handles exceptionally well in the rain. It even rides over puddles without slipping or skipping. We were also impressed that rain didn’t affect the Bluetooth speakers.

Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Off-Road Bluetooth Hoverboard drawbacks

The Swagboard Warrior XL isn’t adept at going up steep hills or uneven ground. Depending on where you intend to ride the hoverboard, this can be somewhat limiting. Additionally, the hoverboard weighs around 15 pounds, making it rather cumbersome to carry when you can’t ride it.

The hoverboard has a peak speed of 6 miles per hour. We felt it was suitable for casual riding, but we found ourselves wanting a higher speed to get from point A to B more quickly. The hoverboard “dragged” slightly with our weight, and we felt it was better suited for kids rather than older teens and adults.

There are mixed reviews regarding the Swagboard Warrior XL’s battery life, and some people indicate that it fails to hold a full charge after a couple months of use. Separately, we had to do research outside the user guide to successfully pair the hoverboard with our smartphone.

Should you get the Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Off-Road Bluetooth Hoverboard?

We had a lot of fun riding the Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Off-Road Bluetooth Hoverboard and playing with the music and lights. Although it can be enjoyed by adults, the hoverboard is better suited for kids who already know how to ride scooters, skateboards and rollerblades, as they’ll have the baseline skills necessary to maneuver the device.

