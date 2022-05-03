Which brand makes the best iced coffee maker?

Iced coffee is an excellent way to drink a caffeinated beverage on a hot day, and many people enjoy drinking it throughout the year. Still, it can be an expensive habit if you buy individual drinks from coffee shops. Learning how to make iced coffee at home results in significant savings, but choosing the right iced coffee maker can be tricky. If you’re trying to decide between a Mr. Coffee or a Keurig, you must consider a few things first.

Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker

Mr. Coffee is a well-known manufacturer of drip coffee machines, but it also makes several that are ideal for iced coffee. This brand is known for affordable, intuitive coffee makers. Mr. Coffee has single-serve and batch-brewing options available.

Most of this brand’s iced coffee machines cost $30-$60. The brand has been in operation since 1970 and claims its machines are easy to use. Still, some people feel the low price comes at the cost of quality.

Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker pros

Customization: Many come in numerous colors, such as black, burgundy and lavender.

Many come in numerous colors, such as black, burgundy and lavender. Versatility: They can make iced coffee or iced tea.

They can make iced coffee or iced tea. Supplementary items: Some include reusable tumblers and other accessories.

Some include reusable tumblers and other accessories. Ease of use: Most feature a single button required for operation. Some have an easy-to-use measurement system, so you always make the perfect cup. The coffee is usually brewed into a cylindrical pitcher that’s easy to clean.

Most feature a single button required for operation. Some have an easy-to-use measurement system, so you always make the perfect cup. The coffee is usually brewed into a cylindrical pitcher that’s easy to clean. Compact: These usually don’t take up much space and are easy to store.

These usually don’t take up much space and are easy to store. Fast: Many brew a cup of iced coffee in less than five minutes.

Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker cons

Flavor: Many brew hot coffee over ice, resulting in a watered-down beverage. You can offset this problem by brewing the coffee stronger, although getting the proper ratio can be tricky.

Many brew hot coffee over ice, resulting in a watered-down beverage. You can offset this problem by brewing the coffee stronger, although getting the proper ratio can be tricky. Longevity: Some people’s machines broke after less than six months.

Some people’s machines broke after less than six months. Misleading: The brand claims its iced coffee makers use a “RapidChill” brewing process. In reality, the process is nearly identical to brewing a hot cup of coffee.

Best Mr. Coffee iced coffee makers

Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker

This features an intuitive measuring system and comes with a reusable tumbler. Although some people felt its flavor wasn’t ideal, it can make hot and cold coffee. It’s affordable, compact and easy to use.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Kohl’s

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

The intuitive design features only a single button. It comes in black, burgundy and lavender. You can brew iced coffee directly into the included tumbler. Still, some people were underwhelmed by its brewing capabilities.

Sold by Amazon

Keurig iced coffee maker

Keurig makes versatile machines that make coffee, tea, hot chocolate and even baby formula. Numerous K Cups are ideal for iced coffee, making Keurig an ideal choice for those who enjoy coffee over ice.

These usually cost between $150-$250 and may not be great for people who brew more than one cup of coffee at a time. Still, their flexibility and range of features make them a popular option.

Keurig iced coffee maker pros

Multiple cup sizes: They allow you to brew cups between 4 and 12 ounces.

They allow you to brew cups between 4 and 12 ounces. Sleek design: Keurigs are known for their classy design that looks great in any kitchen.

Keurigs are known for their classy design that looks great in any kitchen. Perfect iced coffee: Many come with an iced coffee button that makes a stronger brew ideal for iced drinks. Most people were pleasantly surprised by the flavor.

Many come with an iced coffee button that makes a stronger brew ideal for iced drinks. Most people were pleasantly surprised by the flavor. Digital display: Most have intuitive displays that make it easy to alter the brew settings.

Most have intuitive displays that make it easy to alter the brew settings. Adaptable: The wide selection of K Cups makes Keurigs ideal for those that like variety.

The wide selection of K Cups makes Keurigs ideal for those that like variety. Easy to use: Most people love that these allow you to brew without a mess at the touch of a button.

Keurig iced coffee maker cons

Price: Keurigs are significantly pricier than standard coffee machines.

Keurigs are significantly pricier than standard coffee machines. Produces a lot of trash: Most K Cups are not eco-friendly, and you create trash each time you brew. Still, numerous refillable K Cups are available for those who want to cut down on waste.

Best Keurig iced coffee makers

Keurig K-Elite Maker

The large water reservoir lets you brew eight cups of coffee before refilling the water. Most iced beverage lovers were impressed with the iced coffee setting. Many felt this was easier to set up and use than other Keurigs.

Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker

This features a sleek design available in black, gray, green or white. It includes a 66-ounce water reservoir, although many felt it was wobbly and inconvenient.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker or a Keurig iced coffee maker?

Overall, Keurig is the superior brand for those who love iced coffee and are willing to spend the extra money. Mr. Coffee is an ideal choice for people who are still deciding whether they want to make iced coffee at home and for those who want to save money.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.