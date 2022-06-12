Which jet-lag mask is best?

Traveling allows people to experience different cultures and ways of life while taking a break from routine for a brief period of time. Traveling across time zones can disrupt the sleep cycle, eating schedule and affect the skin and digestive system. Jet-lag masks can help those traveling across time zones to be relieved of these side effects by provoking much-needed relaxation. These masks will help the skin recharge and allow the traveler to get back to exploring. When purchasing a jet-lag mask, consider the form that the mask was made in, the hydrating properties that combat the effects of traveling and what it is made from.

If you are looking for a vegan jet-lag mask that hydrates and moisturizes the skin while targeting dryness, dullness and irritation due to environmental stressors, the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a jet-lag mask

Types

Sheet: Sheet masks are typically good for creating less of a mess when applying and removing. They do a good job of soaking into the skin and provide a relaxing, cooling experience for the user after a long flight.

Clay: Clay masks can be messy when applying and rinsing off. It is recommended to avoid getting these products on clothing as they will stain depending on the color. Clay masks rest on top of the skin and do not absorb as much as sheet or cream masks.

Bubble: Bubble masks are very lightweight and bubble up when applied to the face. These masks are best for those who like to feel the mask working on their face and for those who are not a fan of thick, sticky masks.

Peel off: Peel off masks are similar to sheet masks, except that they require more effort to apply. They can be applied to the face in the form of an often gooey substance that hardens and is able to be peeled off. This is a relaxing experience as the mask will tighten on the skin while your pores soak up the product.

Overnight cream: This mask is the most popular type of mask that can decrease the effects of jet lag. A mask that is gel or cream that is applied to the face and works to soak in overnight is less likely to be sticky. This style of mask soaks into the skin as you sleep to eliminate the dullness, stress and dryness that comes with traveling and switching up a routine.

Ingredients

Before purchasing a mask for jet lag, users should look at the ingredient list. A mask that is vegan and cruelty-free is also more likely to be free of various toxic chemicals. The ingredients of the product are listed in the product description and are commonly explained. If there is an ingredient that you know doesn’t agree with your skin, consider opting for a different mask with similar hydrating, antioxidant features. If there is an ingredient on the list that you do not know, you can research the item to make sure that it is safe for use for your skin type.

Hydration

Travel can cause the skin to become stressed and dry out. A mask that provides restorative hydrating properties will work to ease the irritation of the skin caused by dryness and relieve stressed skin. A mask with hyaluronic acid will deeply hydrate and plump the skin. Masks with a consistency that goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a sticky residue, no matter the form, will provide the best results.

What to look for in a quality jet-lag mask

Pollution fighting

A good mask to combat the effects of jet lag will contain pollution-fighting properties. Masks that are loaded with antioxidants work to fight off the effects of pollution. Over time, exposure to pollution can dull the skin and cause irritation. Masks that feature vitamin C, E and A will do a good job of brightening and tightening the skin to reverse the effects of pollution after traveling across time zones.

Absorption

The best masks for jet lag will absorb quickly and fully into the skin for the best results. Some masks leave a sticky or oily residue on the skin long after the mask is removed. Masks that leave extra stickiness can often feel uncomfortable and do not absorb fully into the skin. A lot of jet-lag masks require overnight wear without rinsing them off, and the best will not leave residue on the skin.

Scent

If you have sensitive skin, you should consider choosing a mask that is absent of fragrance due to the chance of irritation. The best masks for jet lag will be pleasantly scented and not overbearing. The scent will be listed on the package and will be noted in the product description. Those who have tried out the mask will often write reviews regarding smell if it is too strong.

How much you can expect to spend on a jet-lag mask

The best jet-lag mask will be priced $7-$25 depending on the style of mask, the quality of the ingredients and the amount of product included in the purchase. Products that contain quality ingredients and come in a larger amount will cost more.

Jet-lag mask FAQ

What are the most common effects of jet lag?

A. The most common effects of jet lag are tiredness and loss of concentration. It can affect the digestive system due to skewed meal times and can stress the skin to the point of irritation. The most common form of jet lag is fatigue and it will take a while for those who travel to get used to a different sleep schedule.

What can jetlag do to the skin over time?

A. Over time, jet lag has been known to cause dryness and dullness of the skin. It is linked to various GI issues that could lead to irritation of the skin from within. There are no proven long-term effects of traveling across time zones, but this kind of travel can temporarily cause the skin to become stressed and irritated.

What’s the best jet-lag mask to buy?

Top jet-lag mask

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

What you need to know: This product is fragrance-free and works to calm the skin. It hydrates the skin with hyaluronic acid and is vegan.

What you’ll love: It features dullness and dryness prevention and is considered a clean product of Sephora due to being void of multiple toxic ingredients. This formula is to be left on for 10 minutes and does not require the user to rinse it off as it will absorb into the skin.

What you should consider: Some users have noted the formula’s consistency being sticky on the face.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Top jet-lag mask for the money

Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Super Hydration Sleepover Mask

What you need to know: This mask works to hydrate the skin while you are sleeping with an abundance of antioxidants and specifically targets overly stressed skin. This product is vegan and is free of many toxins.

What you’ll love: This product features a pleasing scent and can be used by those of all skin types. This mask relaxes irritation of the skin and does not need to be rinsed off. It is not sticky or greasy and the tube itself is recyclable.

What you should consider: The smell is too strong for some users and those with extra-dry skin are less benefitted by this product than those with combination or oily skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Worth checking out

Youth to the People Strawberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask

What you need to know: This mask works to hydrate and plump the skin to fight dullness and uneven tones that occur after long flights and changing of time zones. The consistency is rich and creamy and gives the skin a natural glow.

What you’ll love: This product features various vitamins and moisturizing elements that work to repair dry skin. Users can wear this mask overnight without having to rinse it off. This product is vegan and was not tested on animals.

What you should consider: Users have noticed a problem with absorption and claim that the formula is sticky and remains on the face for a long period of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Youth to the People

