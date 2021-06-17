If you’re planning on eating and drinking in your car during a road trip, it’s a smart idea to have a car trash bin. Some styles even have a separate compartment for recyclables.

What are the best healthy road trip snacks?

Looking for some healthy road trip snacks? While celery sticks and grapes are great all-natural options, there are plenty more worth exploring.

While you’re on the road, convenience is everything. As far as snacks are concerned, the best ones are delicious, satisfying and relatively tidy. After all, you don’t want to derail your journey by having to pull over to clean up spills and messes.

To point you in the right direction, read on for some favorite road trip-worthy delights that range from organic fruit snacks to high-protein trail mixes.

What to know about healthy road trip snacks

What to look for in road trip snacks

If you’re wondering how road trip snacks vary compared to regular ones, it boils down to a few key characteristics.

Road trip snacks should be somewhat mess-free. At the very least, they should be easy to clean up.

The packages of snacks should be easy to open on their own. If possible, stick to individual snack bags that tear open, or purchase reusable containers with twist-off lids.

To be considerate of other passengers, choose snacks without strong odors. Tuna or certain kinds of cheese, for example, might be a bit too pungent.

To stave off hunger until the next stop at a restaurant, opt for nutrient-dense snacks. Foods that are high in protein and fiber may keep you feeling fuller longer.

Packaged snacks vs. homemade snacks

When it comes to healthy road trip snacks, there are two options: either keep it simple with packaged snacks or whip up your own.

Packaged snacks are convenient since they’re small and premeasured. Many of these snacks are affordable, especially when you buy them in bulk. However, some packaged snacks contain preservatives or ingredients you may wish to avoid.

Homemade snacks are the better choice for those who want full control over ingredients. While they involve considerable planning, shopping and preparation, making your own snacks can be healthier and more cost-effective than buying packaged snacks.

Healthy road trip snack ideas

Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and veggies make simple road trip snacks when they’re cut into finger food-size pieces. Celery, baby carrots and grape tomatoes are popular options, as are apples and pears.

Enjoy them on their own, or consider bringing road trip-friendly dip. Hummus is a perennial favorite since it’s less likely to spill and can be enjoyed at room temperature. Add a few hearty dollops of your favorite hummus — sweet or savory — into mini food storage containers, like these from Sistema.

Dehydrated foods

Road trippers may reach for dehydrated foods like jerky and dried apple slices since they’re easy to pack and mess-free.

There are several types of packaged organic, non-GMO and plant-based dehydrated foods, but they can be expensive. Instead, some people opt to buy food dehydrators, like this user-friendly Presto model. It only takes a few uses for these devices to pay for themselves and for you to save big on dehydrated treats.

Simple roll-ups

Roll-ups are mess-free alternatives to crumbly sandwiches, not to mention they’re much easier to hold when they’re cut into pinwheels.

Choose ingredients like cold cuts, cheese or vegetables and roll them in low-carb wraps, like these from Mr. Tortilla. Or, you can slather wraps in nut butter or hummus for a simple, satisfying snack.

Snack mixes

Snack mixes remain a road trip favorite since they deliver a robust burst of flavor with every bite.

While traditional trail mix is available, some people make their own mixes instead. Many use low-salt nut mixes as a base and pair them with organic raisins, dark chocolate chips, coconut shavings or gluten-free cereal.

Best healthy road trip snacks

Superfood bites

Navitas Organics Blueberry Hemp Organic Power Snacks

Packed with antioxidant-rich blueberries and hemp seeds, these vegan power bites are flavorful, filling and contain 30% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C.

Sold by: Amazon

Gluten-free chips

Popcorners Variety Pack

Besides being non-GMO, these flavor-packed popped corn chips contain four or fewer ingredients and are free of trans fats.

Sold by: Amazon

Mini fruit bars

That’s It. Mini Fruit Bars Variety Pack

These pocket-friendly fruit bars are only 60 calories apiece. They’re 100% plant-based and are free of the top 12 allergens.

Sold by: Amazon

Seaweed sheets

GimMe Organic Roasted Seaweed Sheets

Indulge in these low-carb seaweed snacks, which are only 25 calories per serving. They’re an excellent source of vitamin B12, vitamin K, iodine and omega-3s.

Sold by: Amazon

Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios Variety Pack

These shelled pistachio packs come in three flavors and deliver up to 5 grams of protein per serving.

Sold by: Amazon

Protein bars

ONE Protein Best Sellers Variety Pack

Sink your sweet tooth into these gluten-free protein bars which contain 20 grams of protein and only 1 gram of sugar.

Sold by: Amazon

Organic figs

Sunny Fruit Rehydrated Dried Smyrna Figs

Juicy and sweet, these organic dried figs are rich in fiber and antioxidants. As an added bonus, they’re non-GMO, vegan and Kosher.

Sold by: Amazon

Mini fiber bars

Fiber One Cinnamon Coffee Cake 70-Calorie Bars

In addition to 5 net carbs and only 2 grams of sugar, these bars contain 20% of your daily recommended fiber intake.

Sold by: Amazon

Chocolate-covered almonds

Blue Diamond Dark Chocolate Roasted Almonds

These chocolate-covered almonds are packed in 100-calorie bags and covered in real cocoa powder, and they’re rich in vitamin E.

Sold by: Amazon

Organic fruit snacks

YUMEarth Organic Vegan Fruit Snacks

Organic, vegan and non-GMO, these fruit snacks are a tasty pick-me-up or sweet treat. They’re free of artificial dyes and flavors.

Sold by: Amazon

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

