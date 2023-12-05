Amazon is giving select Prime Student members a chance to get home for cheap

There’s no place like home for the holidays — and thanks to Amazon Prime, 3,000 select students will be able to get there for just $25 this year.

Through a partnership with StudentUniverse, Amazon is offering select Prime Student members $25 flights to and from home this holiday season. Starting at 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5, Prime Student members can visit the Prime Student x StudentUniverse page to book travel any time from mid-December to early January. There will be 3,000 $25 tickets available, with 1,000 dropping each day: at 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5, and at 12 a.m. PST on Dec. 6 and 7. All that’s left to do is pack your bags (don’t forget your toiletries) and head home.

Since the tickets are so limited, you’ll have to act fast to get one. You have to be a Prime Student member, which means you must be enrolled in a two- or four-year college and sign up for Prime with your .edu email address. Prime Student memberships come with a six-month free trial and are billed at $7.49 per month (half the price of a regular Prime membership) afterward.

Gear perfect for holiday travel

coowoz Large Travel Backpack

This is the original viral TikTok travel bag. It comes in 21 colors, and even though it meets the size standard for a personal item, it can fit a surprising amount of items — and features tons of pockets for organizing all your things.

VGCUB Carry-On Backpack

If you need something a little bigger than a personal item, this carry-on backpack is a great option for short trips. It holds about 40 liters and is perfect for those who love to organize their bags. It features a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve and other pockets and organizers.

BAGSMART Compression Packing Cubes

Compression packing cubes are the frequent traveler’s secret to getting the most out of any bag’s space. They can help you fit more into a small backpack or weekend bag — I’ve gotten two weeks’ worth of clothes into a carry-on without breaking a sweat. This set includes five cubes — two small, two medium and one large — plus a shoe bag.

Conair Travel-Size Bottles

If you’re traveling without checking a bag, you’ll have to make sure your toiletries and other liquids meet TSA size standards to get through airport security. This set contains 12 TSA-approved clear bottles that meet the size requirements — plus a quart-sized clear bag to carry them all — so you can bring everything you need when you fly.

Anker Portable Charger

Traveling can be a huge drain on your battery. And when your boarding passes are stored on your phone (along with all the movies and podcasts you downloaded for a long flight), a dead battery can be a disaster. This portable charger is slim, lightweight and holds enough power to fully charge your phone up to two and a half times, depending on its battery size.

